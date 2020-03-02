EVgo today announced the opening of its 800th DC fast charging location. That's enough for EVgo to call themselves "the nation’s largest and most reliable public fast-charging network for electric vehicles".

It's important to point out that while they do have the most locations - now a total of 800, they have less charging stalls than Electrify America because EVgo has fewer chargers per location. Many EVgo locations have only one or two chargers, while the minimum amount of chargers at any Electrify America site is four.

Electrify America recently opened its 400th location, half the number of sites that EVgo currently has. However, Electrify America has close to 1,800 chargers at their 400 locations, and EVgo has fewer chargers than that deployed in their 800 sites.

You may have noted they also said they were "the most reliable" public charging network, an obvious dig at Electrify America's well documented reliability woes.

“With the opening of our 800th fast charging location, EVgo is continuing to lead the industry in making it easier for Americans to go electric,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “Today, with over 100 million people living within a 15-minute drive of an EVgo fast charger, EVgo and its customers and partners are helping to clean up the air and tackle climate change.”

2019 was a busy year for EVgo. They opened up 75 locations, signed roaming agreements with Chargepoint and Electrify America was acquired by LS Power.

Still, the biggest news from EVgo in 2019 was that they became the first EV charging network to be allowed to add Tesla connectors to their stations and charge Tesla vehicles. We've been asked in the past why EV charging networks don't have Tesla connectors to service the most popular EVs on the roads, and the answer is because they are not allowed to.

Tesla has to grant the network permission to do so, and nobody but EVgo has been able to get Tesla's blessing yet. Every EV charging network wants to service Tesla vehicles, but Tesla won't allow them to.

As you might expect, EVgo's largest presence is in the state of California and had this to say about their commitment to electrifying the Golden State:

In California, where more than half of the EVs in the U.S. are currently located, EVgo’s network of fast chargers grew by 40 percent in 2019. EVgo manages more than 300 fast-charging locations and 750 fast chargers across the state, connecting more than 80% of Californians to an EVgo fast charger within a 15-minute drive. In 2019, the company opened seven EVgo Equal Access Charging Hub (or EACH) locations in California communities most impacted by air pollution – including Anaheim, Compton, Inglewood, Richmond, and San Leandro – helping to promote electrification for all.

We expect to have a lot of charging network news in 2020. Now that EV adoption is starting to really see an increase, the charging networks are battling it out to get the early edge. EVgo, Electrify America, ChargePoint, GreenLots, and others will all be making the news this year and we'll keep you informed on the latest EV charging news as soon as it breaks.