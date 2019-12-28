EDITOR'S NOTE: This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

Tesla drivers are proud of their Supercharger network, and rightly so - with over 15,000 chargers across North America, Europe and Asia, its coverage is comprehensive. However, when it comes to charging, more options are always better. There are times when Tesla drivers find it convenient to use other, non-Supercharger public charging stations.

Above: Tesla Model 3 charging at an EVgo fast-charging station (Twitter: Above: Tesla Model 3 charging at an EVgo fast-charging station (Twitter: EVgo Fast Charging Network

New third-party public charging stations are appearing every day, and it’s safe to say that many a Tesla driver has cast a covetous eye on some of these chargers - especially those who live in regions where lines often form at the local Superchargers.

In Europe, Tesla has equipped Model 3 with a CCS plug, and it offers a CCS adapter for Models S and X, so European Tesla drivers can easily use most non-Tesla charging stations. In the US, however, it’s not so easy - Tesla offers a CHAdeMO adapter, but owners are still waiting for a CCS adapter.

Above: Using the integrated Tesla connectors at EVgo's new public fast-charging stations available at some locations in San Francisco (YouTube: EVgo)

Now network operator EVgo has announced that it will collaborate with Tesla to install the automaker’s proprietary connector at its stations around the country. EVgo has already added Tesla connectors at some of its stations in the San Francisco area. EVgo has over 750 fast-charging stations nationwide, but it hasn’t said how many of these it will make Tesla-ready.

“EVgo’s new program features integrated Tesla connectors installed at all EVgo public fast charging stations in the City of San Francisco,” the company announced. “We expect the program to expand nationally from there in 2020. EVgo’s new integrated Tesla charging provides up to 90 miles of charge in about 30 minutes at one flat per minute rate, with no additional fees.”

Above: Model 3 charging at EVgo fast charger equipped with integrated Tesla connector (Twitter: Above: Model 3 charging at EVgo fast charger equipped with integrated Tesla connector (Twitter: EVgo

EVgo appears to be poised for growth. Last week, New York-based energy company LS Power announced a deal to acquire EVgo for an undisclosed amount. LS Power expects the acquisition of EVgo from Vision Ridge Partners to be finalized in early 2020. After that, EVgo will operate as a stand-alone entity under LS Power.

“Today's news means that we can accelerate access to fast charging as we grow our network as part of the LS Power platform,” explains EVgo chief executive Cathy Zoi. Good news for Tesla owners who'd like a few fast-charging alternatives to Tesla's Supercharger network.

An earlier version of this article originally appeared in Charged. Author: Charles Morris. Source: Electrek, EVgo, Renewables Now

