Nissan and EVgo jointly announced a new program, "Nissan Energy Perks by EVgo", which basically gives new LEAF customers in the U.S. pre-paid charging credits and access to more than 30,000 charging points through a single account.

According to details, new retail customers who lease or purchase any LEAF version (on or after November 1, 2019) will receive from Nissan $250 of pre-paid charging credits to use at EVgo charging points (and other networks, through roaming agreements).

EVgo so far installed more than 750 charging stations, with more than 1,200 DC fast chargers. Thanks to a roaming agreement with Chargepoint (28,000 AC and over 300 DC with CHAdeMO connector), as well as Electrify America and EV Connect, customers will get access to more than 30,000 points.

"EVgo has added roaming access for EVgo customers on the ChargePoint network, providing seamless roaming to more than 28,000 Level 2 chargers and more than 300 fast chargers equipped with a CHAdeMO connector, in addition to EVgo's industry-leading fast charging network. EVgo has also announced roaming agreements with Electrify America and EV Connect, which, upon implementation, will further expand the number of stations accessible through Nissan Energy Perks by EVgo.

Nissan and EVgo have been partnering on electric vehicle charging since about six years ago, including the previous program "No Charge to Charge" (two years of free charging), EZ-charge access card and many joint installation projects of new CHAdeMO DC stations.

This summer, the two announced installations of additional 200 CHAdeMO chargers (rated at 100 kW).

"In August 2019, EVgo and Nissan announced a commitment to expand the charging network for EV drivers with the installation of 200 direct current fast chargers across the United States. Each of the new EVgo fast chargers will be capable of delivering 100kW and have both CHAdeMO and CCS connectors so all EV drivers can benefit from EVgo's network expansion. The joint investment by Nissan and EVgo builds on a six-year partnership between two of the original leaders in transportation electrification in the U.S. Nissan has installed more than 2,000 quick charge connectors across the country since 2010.

Since December 2010 on, Nissan sold more than 430,000 LEAFs, including more than 130,000 in the U.S., although in recent years U.S. demand significantly weakened.

The new program probably will not influence the LEAF demand much, but it's still a solid perk.

EVgo fast charging station

Aditya Jairaj, director, EV sales and marketing, Nissan North America said:

"Nissan is a long-time leader in electric vehicles and this new partnership with EVgo will give Nissan LEAF owners confidence powered by tens of thousands of chargers across America. Convenient access to public chargers can be incredibly helpful for LEAF owners in their day-to-day lives."

Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo said: