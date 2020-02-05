This week, Electrify America (part of Volkswagen Group) expects to reach a major milestone of 400 fast charging stations installed in the U.S. At the moment the counter is at 398.

The first station was launched in May 2018, and now - 20 months later, the company is at 400 locations with more than 1,700 individual chargers with a power output of up to 350 kW.

According to the company, some 96% of Americans live within 120 miles of an EA station. Each location has a single 50 kW CHAdeMO charger, but the key element is CCS Combo chargers (150-350 kW).

We should note though that EA is behind its original schedule of 484 stations open by the end of 2019.

By December 2021, Electrify America intends to install:

about 800 station sites (in 45 states and the District of Columbia, including two cross-country routes and 29 major metros)

station sites (in 45 states and the District of Columbia, including two cross-country routes and 29 major metros) about 3,500 individual chargers

There are more than 100 stations permitted and another 150 in various phases of design and engineering.

"With a core mission of investing in EV infrastructure, access, and education, Electrify America’s accomplishments extend beyond the installation of charging stations. Other significant developments in the company’s short but storied history include: The introduction of a robust mobile app that offers an efficient charging experience through streamlined payment and membership options, and the ability to remotely monitor charging sessions

Agreements with seven electric vehicle manufacturers to offer their EV owners nationwide charging plans

Network interoperability agreements with several major American charging networks

Agreements with more than 640 retail, convenience, financial centers and refueling locations, ranging from big brand retailers to family-owned businesses"