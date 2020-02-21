Watch as a Tesla Model 3 gets hit by a Pontiac that immediately flees the scene. The Model 3 chases the suspected drunk driver for quite a long time until the police come upon the scene and can make the arrest.

The entire incident was caught on TeslaCam. Even better, we have footage from several of the cameras on the Tesla.

At the start of the video, you'll see a Pontiac get pointed out by the video uploader. This is the car to key your eyes on. Initially, it's not clear what's about to happen, but then, at around 45 seconds into the video, you'll see the start of what turns out to be a long event. This is when the Pontiac hits the side of the Model 3.

The chase is then on. Presumably, the driver of the Model 3 had made the call to the police already and then begins to follow the Pontiac. Following the erratic Pontiac driver isn't easy though as rules of the road don't seem to always apply.

Later on in the clip (at around 6 minutes) you'll see the police enter the scene. The video includes a lot fo additional information, such as the 911 operator informing the Model 3 driver to turn the hazard lights on so the police can spot them. Additionally, there's discussion at the end as to the status of the driver of the Pontiac. It seems this driver really needed to be removed from the road, so the Model 3 owner did a fine job i ensuring that was the result.

Video title and description via Ferrari348GTS on YouTube: