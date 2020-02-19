Thanks to a solid December, the year 2019 closed with a total of 15,757,412 new passenger car registrations in Europe (27 countries), which is 1.1% more than a year ago and the best result since 2007.

According to JATO Dynamics, the xEV (HEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs) reached a record 8.1% share out of overall volume (1,277,908), as the electrification continues to progress.

The growth of xEVs in 2019 was at about 35% year-over-year - compared to a 12% decline for diesel and a 5% increase for gasoline cars.

Sales of xEVs by category suggest that in 2020 we might see plug-ins above hybrids:

BEVs (356,300): 28% (up from 21% in 2018) and 2.3% of the total market

(up from 21% in 2018) and 2.3% of the total market PHEVs: 16% (down from 19% in 2018)

(down from 19% in 2018) total plug-ins: 44% (up from 4050 in 2018)

HEVs: 56% (down from 59% in 2018)

Further analysis reveals that Tesla Model 3, with 94,495 registrations, was not only the best-selling BEV, but also the 4th best-selling xEV car in general, as only three Japanese hybrids had higher sales.

"Tesla is a key contributor to the outstanding results, as the Model 3 achieved enormous levels of success during its first year in the market and became the top-selling pure electric car. The brand registered more than 95,000 units of this midsize premium sedan, landing in 51st position in the overall model ranking." "Other BEVs that shone in 2019 were the Renault Zoe, BMW i3, Hyundai Kona, Audi E-Tron and Jaguar I-Pace."

Source: JATO Dynamics