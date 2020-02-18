Lucid Motors today put out a video showing the progress made in the past few months on their Casa Grande, Arizona manufacturing facility. The video starts off showing basically a bare site in December 2019 and then fast forwards to February 8th, 2020 to show they have completed approximately 70% of the structural steel.

According to a post on the company's blog, Lucid is drawing closer to the completion of the factory by an average of 2.5 percent each day. That progress will obviously not continue to be linear but shows they are making significant gains at this time.

Lucid also stated that they will use 67,400,000 pounds of concrete and 11,353,800 pounds of steel in 4,316 prefabricated pieces to build the factory. We're not sure how many people outside of construction professionals can put that into context and compare it to similar projects, but it sounds like a lot of work, nonetheless. It isn't anywhere near the size of a Tesla Gigafactory, so we can only imagine how much steel and concrete are used in those.

“This purpose-built factory will serve our needs precisely because — as with the Lucid Air itself — there were no constraints on designing it exactly as it should be,” said Rawlinson. “Seeing these vast, multistory structures rise according to plan confirms that we are indeed on track to begin production here later this year.”

From Lucid Motors' blog:

We’ll also be ready to start building the Lucid Air with a talented team of production experts once we complete the factory. Assembly associates from Arizona are currently at our Silicon Valley headquarters building the production-representative beta prototypes we’re exhaustively testing and refining processes that enable a smooth transition as we start factory production. They will take everything they’ve learned about manufacturing the Lucid Air back to Casa Grande.

In the post, Lucid also reminds us that they are currently taking reservations that require placing a $1,000 fully-refundable deposit for the Air luxury electric sedan, set to begin production at the end of this year. We've heard (unofficially) that they have already received a "few thousand" deposits.

The production version of the Lucid Air electric sedan is set to be revealed in April at the New York Auto Show. We'll be there to cover the event and to get you the latest information on the upstart US-based electric auto manufacturer.