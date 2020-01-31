If you've been on the fence about whether or not to plunk down the $1,000 refundable deposit to reserve your Lucid Air, now might be a good time to decide. Lucid Motors seems to have righted the ship and appears to be on track to begin production of the Lucid Air before the end of 2020.

The Silicon Valley upstart electric vehicle automaker will be hosting a private event that they are calling "Love Is in the Air" on February 13, the day before Valentines Day. The event is invite-only and limited to current Air reservation holders.

Not only will attendees get a sneak peek at the production Air, a high-tech, luxury electric sedan, they will also be the first to see Lucid's flagship Silicon Valley showroom and have the opportunity to chat with Lucid representatives, including CEO Peter Rawlinson.

Lucid previously announced that the production version of their first car, the Lucid Air, will be introduced at the New York Auto Show in April. The "Love Is in the Air" event will give reservation holders an early first look before the public gets to see the vehicle.

There's still time left to make a reservation and be invited to the event. However, space is limited and Lucid cannot guarantee everyone that makes a reservation from now on will be invited. If you do make a reservation after they reach their capacity for the venue, you'll be placed at the top of a waitlist for the next private preview event.