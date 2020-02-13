Electric Vehicles Are The Most Anticipated 2020 Cars In 12 States

Ford must be happy that the most anticipated 2020 presentation is the Bronco. That was something PartCatalog.com discovered by analyzing geotagged Twitter data, and Motor1.com presented. Based on the same survey, we found out something extraordinary for EVs: they win in 12 states. And the most anticipated EV is not a Tesla, as you’ll be able to see in the map below.

PartCatalog.com discovered the Porsche Taycan is something people are craving for in five states: Nevada, Utah, Maryland, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Tesla’s biggest news for 2020, the Model Y, has the most people waiting for it in California, Washington, and Hawaii. In other words, in two states less than the Taycan, despite the vast price difference.

The other EVs on this list lead in two states each. Ironically, they are from companies that have close ties: Rivian and Ford. The first one has the most people in line for its R1T electric pickup truck in Delaware and Vermont.

Ford has the Mustang Mach-E creating the most expectation in Rhode Island and Idaho, according to the geotagged Twitter data used by PartCatalog.com.

All other 38 states are waiting more for combustion-engined vehicles. Apart from the Bronco, they are also anticipating the Chevrolet Corvette C8 and the Land Rover Defender. While that may seem like a lot, consider that there are many more ICE presentations slated for 2020 than electric cars. Yet, 24 percent of the most anticipated premières for this year are EVs. If this is not something to celebrate, you should probably be more optimistic and look on “the bright side of life,” you know?

Having 24 percent of the US states into electric vehicles is good news. Would these 12 states promote electric mobility more than the other ones? What do you believe to be the explanation for such interest? Is it connected to EVs in general or these products in particular?

PartCatalog.com did not release how many tweets it has analyzed to reach these conclusions, but the company usually says that they represent a meaningful part of what people are talking about. Do you feel that is true? That may be an interesting debate for the comments as well.

Source: PartCatalog.com