The Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model 3 should be one of the best in terms of range per dollar.

According to the latest reports from China, Tesla soon will start production of the second Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 version at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, which initially was making only the Standard Range Plus (RWD).

The company recently received government approval for the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model 3 (the All-Wheel Drive versions are still imported from the U.S.).

The MIIT document reveals a curb weight of 1,745 kg (slightly above the 1,726 in the discontinued U.S. counterpart), a 202 kW electric motor and a top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph).

See also

tesla gigafactory 3 february 10 2020 Tesla Gigafactory 3 Is Back Online: February 10, 2020 Video
sandy munro tesla import model 3 china Sandy Munro Says Tesla Should Import Model 3 To U.S. From China
video tesla model y 3 size Tesla Model Y Versus Model 3: Size Comparison
evs and tea miami event recap Recent 'EVs & Tea' Event Was Incredible: We Look Forward To The Future

Hopefully, soon we will see the Model 3 LR RWD in the Chinese design studio with more details - range and price, in particular.

 
 

Source: MIIT, Reuters