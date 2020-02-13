According to the latest reports from China, Tesla soon will start production of the second Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 version at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, which initially was making only the Standard Range Plus (RWD).

The company recently received government approval for the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model 3 (the All-Wheel Drive versions are still imported from the U.S.).

The MIIT document reveals a curb weight of 1,745 kg (slightly above the 1,726 in the discontinued U.S. counterpart), a 202 kW electric motor and a top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph).

Hopefully, soon we will see the Model 3 LR RWD in the Chinese design studio with more details - range and price, in particular.

Source: MIIT, Reuters