The Hyundai 45 concept was one of the most interesting concepts at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (see details here) and it seems it will enter production in the near future (maybe in 2021). Our spies recently caught one of the prototypes.

The test vehicle (codenamed NE internally) was heavily camouflaged, which confirms that Hyundai is working on a new design, heralded by the concept built to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept from 1974.

"Even if covered up we still can see some details like the front head lights, the C pillar and rear lights that they are clearly inspired by the 45 Concept. But we were not really sure so the guys over at the Korean Car Blog helped us out via their insiders in South Korea."

The rumors say that the production version of the "45" will be all-electric and all-wheel drive with a bigger motor on the rear axle and a smaller motor on the front axle.

We bet that this new model will be based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which means long-range, high power and fast charging at high power, probably at least at 100-150 kW.

Gallery: Hyundai 45 EV Production Version First Spy Photos

17 Photos

Gallery: Hyundai 45 Concept

45 Photos

Images: CarPix