The Ford Mustang Mach-E has arrived in Norway. While that may not seem like a big deal to some, that Scandanavian country's standing as an important electric vehicle market says otherwise. A higher percentage of Norwegians are choosing to buy EVs over internal combustion vehicles than any other nationality.

Mach-E Forum.com has shared a video (above) from the Simonsen Media YouTube channel that gives us a hint on how the all-electric crossover is being received in the country. Filmed at the "Solberg Bil" Ford dealership in the city of Skien, the footage shows the Mustang Mach-E being mobbed by interested consumers on the showroom floor after its delivery to the store. While they check out every it out from every angle and have their questions addressed by staff, more curious customers wait behind a velvet rope for their turn.

In case you've forgotten some of the details regarding the Mach-E, here's a little reminder:

Up to 300 miles of range (extended range, RWD)

Several different battery-size options

Rear-Wheel-Drive and All-Wheel-Drive configurations

Targetting 332 horsepower and 417 lb.-ft. of torque in AWD, non-GT trim

Peak charging rate of 150 kW | 47 miles of range in about 10 minutes

$500 reservation deposit (U.S.)

Base trim level pricing ranges from $43,895 - $60,500

There's no exact word yet on when deliveries in Norway might begin, but since U.S. customers should start to receive cars late 2020, we expect the Mach-E will make its away across the Atlantic in 2021.

Now, because it's Friday and we'd like you to better appreciate the pun in our sub-title, we're throwing in a bonus video below, featuring Monty Python's Dead Parrot sketch. Enjoy!