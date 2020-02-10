Nissan has a rough time these days as a company, because weak sales significantly affected its business. The Nissan LEAF model in particular also is not shining anymore.

In January, LEAF sales in Japan were extraordinarily low - 753 units, which is 73% less than a year ago (2,833) and the lowest level for January ever.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – January 2020

It's hard to judge what the year 2020 will bring, but it does not look optimistic.

The cumulative LEAF sales in Japan amounted to 135,683.

On the North American front, Nissan released a short note that - as in the case of many other manufacturers, it - "is moving from monthly to quarterly sales reporting in the U.S. market".

It means that we will not be able to track the results more often than once a quarter.