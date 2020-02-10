January was not a good month for the LEAF in Japan.

Nissan has a rough time these days as a company, because weak sales significantly affected its business. The Nissan LEAF model in particular also is not shining anymore.

In January, LEAF sales in Japan were extraordinarily low - 753 units, which is 73% less than a year ago (2,833) and the lowest level for January ever.

More sales reports

2019 japan plugin car sales In 2019, The Japanese Plug-In Electric Car Market Declined Again
norway january 2020 plugin car sales Audi E-Tron Was Best-Selling Car In Norway In January 2020
hydrogen fuel cell sales 2019 7500 globally Hydrogen Fuel Cell Car Sales In 2019 Improved To 7,500 Globally
january 2020 plugin sales uk In January 2020, Plug-In EV Car Sales In The UK Increased By 145%

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – January 2020

external_image

It's hard to judge what the year 2020 will bring, but it does not look optimistic.

The cumulative LEAF sales in Japan amounted to 135,683.

external_image

On the North American front, Nissan released a short note that - as in the case of many other manufacturers, it - "is moving from monthly to quarterly sales reporting in the U.S. market".

It means that we will not be able to track the results more often than once a quarter.