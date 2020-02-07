On February 5, Motoring Research posted an article saying the Tesla Cybertruck will not be road legal in Europe. Stefan Teller, an expert at SGS-TUV Saar GmbH, was the person quoted in the report. He said something similar to Spiegel Mobility back in December, and we realized the British website went for that interview even if it did not mention it. What made this news again is that Sandy Munro seems to think otherwise.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Tooling Costs Will Be Just a Fraction Of A Regular Truck

8 Photos

In a talk with the guys from Autoline After Hours, a viewer asked him precisely about crashworthiness on the Tesla pickup truck, and you can check what he answered in the video above. We have also transcribed that below so that you can have a quick look.

“I think I answered the one about the safety and I am pretty sure we can make crush cans. It is not a problem. And again, because I think that cars are getting smarter, that means they are going to be a lot safer. I’m pretty on board about having crash avoidance and that’s kind of what we really, really and truly need. (...) I think that that car will not have to worry too much about anything that has to do with crashworthiness or bumping into people and killing them. They’re very fussy about that in Europe.”

Munro’s mention to have answered the question before came from this moment in the same video:

Apparently, the American engineer believes that the Cybertruck will rely a lot on active crash avoidance systems. The problem is that none of them is stupidity-proof: people can cross in front of the electric pickup truck out of nowhere. Depending on the speed, braking as hard as possible may not be enough to avoid hitting pedestrians.

Anyway, Teller probably assumed that the Cybertruck would be entirely made of stainless steel, but that is unlikely to happen. The car stressed-skin structure will be, but nothing prevents Tesla from adding to this structure the crush cans Munro speaks about.

Tesla has always pushed hard to be recognized as having the safest cars for sale in terms of crashworthiness. That alone should be taken into consideration in any assessment of the safety of a future vehicle. The prototype does not have that sort of obligation. The production model will have, even if Europe is not a target market for the Cybertruck.

Sources: Spiegel Mobility and Autoline After Hours