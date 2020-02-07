If you were eagerly awaiting Volkswagen to pull the veil off its ID 4 all-electric crossover, it appears you will have to wait a bit longer. Initially expected to debut at the New York auto show in mid-April, its reveal has now apparently been postponed and it may be shown at the Detroit auto show, in June of this year.

Autocar doesn’t make the Detroit reveal like a sure thing, though, so the car may be shown even closer to the end of 2020. We also don’t know if VW is going to reveal both the regular ID 4 and the coupe like ID 5 version at the same time - the latter is actually the model previewed by the ID Crozz concept, and we tried to picture what its production version would look like.

The ID.4 and ID.5 will also be the first Volkswagen models to bear the GTX electric vehicle performance badge, but the automaker will surely make a GTX version of the ID.3 and other models in the ID series (especially since the ID.3 is the EV equivalent of the Golf and GTX is more or less the EV equivalent of GTI).

The ID.3 is already available for order in Europe, but you can’t order it in the U.S. because VW decided demand for it would be too low to justify it. So if you want a new all-electric VW in the States, you will have to wait probably until the end of 2020, maybe early 2021, for the ID.4 and ID.5 to be revealed.

Source: Autocar