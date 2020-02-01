Volkswagen ID.R, one of the most successful all-electric racing cars (see the list of achievements below), will return in 2020 with new record-breaking attempts, both in Europe and the U.S.

The two already confirmed events are:

Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, to further improve its absolute track record of 39.9 seconds

in the UK, to further improve its absolute track record of 39.9 seconds Sonoma Raceway in California, to beat Mercedes F1 team’s unofficial lap record (1min 15.430secs)

Besides that, the car will be presented also at the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance in California in June.

The German manufacturer is also working on a next-generation model, which remains a mystery at this point, but obviously is expected to be even quicker.

Volkswagen I.D. R (initial specs - it differs depending on the event):

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.25 seconds

two electric motors with a total of 500 kW of power and 650 Nm of torque

of power and of torque AWD

battery capacity " over 40 kWh "

" curb weight 1,100 kg

Volkswagen I.D. R with Romain Dumas behind the wheel is kind of a record collector for VW:

Source: Autocar