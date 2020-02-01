Volkswagen ID.R will race in California at the Sonoma Raceway to beat the Mercedes F1 team’s unofficial lap record.
Volkswagen ID.R, one of the most successful all-electric racing cars (see the list of achievements below), will return in 2020 with new record-breaking attempts, both in Europe and the U.S.
The two already confirmed events are:
- Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, to further improve its absolute track record of 39.9 seconds
- Sonoma Raceway in California, to beat Mercedes F1 team’s unofficial lap record (1min 15.430secs)
Besides that, the car will be presented also at the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance in California in June.
The German manufacturer is also working on a next-generation model, which remains a mystery at this point, but obviously is expected to be even quicker.
Volkswagen I.D. R (initial specs - it differs depending on the event):
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.25 seconds
- two electric motors with a total of 500 kW of power and 650 Nm of torque
- AWD
- battery capacity "over 40 kWh"
- curb weight 1,100 kg
Volkswagen I.D. R with Romain Dumas behind the wheel is kind of a record collector for VW:
- Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road absolute record (September 2, 2019): 7:38.585 (see video here)
- Nürburgring Nordschleife EV record (June 3, 2019): 6:05.336 minutes at an average speed of 206.96 km/h (128.62 mph) over 20.8 km (12.9 miles)
- Goodwood Festival of Speed absolute track record (July 6, 2019): 39.9 seconds (improved previous personal EV record of 43.86 seconds from July, 2018 and 41.18 seconds absolute track record from July 5, 2019)
- Pikes Peak International Hill Climb absolute track record (June 24, 2018): 7:57.148 minutes
