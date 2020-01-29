Sony keeps repeating it will not mass-produce the Vision-S. After it revealed the car followed safety and homologation requirements, we keep on doubting it. We just think it is holding its plans back so that the competition does not see it coming. Too late, if we may say so.

Gallery: This Is Sony Vision-S In The Same Color Options Of The Tesla Model 3

More people think likewise, such as João Kleber Amaral. He is the artist that created our Mars-inspired Cybertruck rendering. Now, he has helped the Vision-S get color options, but not just any option. Amaral gave it the same colors you can choose for a Tesla Model 3, its main competitor when it is put for sale.

Amaral is Brazilian, and his video was originally created for the Brazilian audience, but the images speak for themselves in any language. In the part that needs translation, he asks if you ever considered having a Sony parked at your garage.

He then reports that the car was presented at the 2020 CES and that Sony denies it will produce it, but that it would be a direct competitor to the Tesla Model 3. That said, he prepared the Vision-S with the colors Tesla offers for its most affordable EV.

The rendering artist then proceeds to show the Sony-that-will-not-be-made in Solid Black, Red Multi-Coat, Midnight Silver Metallic, Deep Blue Metallic, and Pearl White Multi-Coat in all angles.

Amaral then asks if that would be a fair duel and which car would sell more if the Vision-S was already for sale. Although this always depends on a series of reasons, we bet the Sony EV would have to cost less than the Tesla Model 3 to deserve any attention from customers.

Sony has a reputation for reliable products with excellent finishing, but no one has ever bought anything on wheels from the company. It would have to prove itself as a good option just like Tesla did back with the Roadster.

In that sense, Sony would probably better start with a halo model before it attacked a more affordable market segment unless it decides to sell in China. There is room for everyone and everything in the most prominent car market in the world.