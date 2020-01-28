As many of you likely know, our good friend Sean Mitchell (All Things EV) owns an older Tesla. It's a first-gen Model S that he bought a few years back with just 16,000 miles on the odometer. Due to his job in real estate, which requires a ton of driving, the car now has 207,000 miles on it. Actually, he recently had the car's battery replaced.

Now, Sean has to deal with the fact that he crashed the car. Moreover, it happened just prior to his plans to road trip out to Texas for the Fully Charged event. Mitchell is speaking at the event and hoped to drive out and document his road trip.

As it turns out, he may still be able to take the Model S on the trip. He's driven the car many miles since the wreck, and it seems to be fine. Nonetheless, he's still taking a risk by driving it in its condition. However, since the parts won't be in until after the show, he's decided to move forward with his plans to drive the Model S to Texas.

It's important to note that this crash was not caused by sudden unintended acceleration. In addition, Autopilot had nothing to do with it. Sean admits that it was completely his fault. He wasn't paying close enough attention to what was going on ahead of his car, and again, that's not because he was relying on Autopilot.

Basically, while he was changing lanes, the Subaru in front and to the right of his Tesla stopped to let a pedestrian cross the road. He didn't notice the sudden stop in time and was unable to avoid side-swiping the leading car. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Mitchell will be documenting the upcoming repair process, which we will continue to cover here.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (All Things EV) on YouTube: