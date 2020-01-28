Hyundai expanded plug-in car sales and next year sales should be at well over 100,000.
Hyundai expanded its plug-in electric car sales in 2019, by more than 50% year-over-year, but December - just like November - brought a slight decline.
Last month, Hyundai sold 7,507 plug-ins, which is 8.2% less than a year ago, when the company was setting record after record. The plug-in cars account for 4.6% of the total volume.
Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – December 2019
In 2019, the total plug-in car sales amounted to 80,350 (up 51% year-over-year) or 4.5% of the total Hyundai sales.
So far, most of the sales are BEVs (over 82%). Additionally, the South Korean brand managed to sell almost 5,000 hydrogen fuel cell cars.
- BEVs: 66,280 (up 51.4%)
- PHEVs: 14,070 (up 50.9%)
- Total plug-ins: 80,350 (up 51%)
- FCVs: 4,987 (up 426%)
Model results:
Hyundai's lineup consists basically of three plug-ins at the moment - two BEVs and one PHEV. The most important one is Kona Electric with 47,476 sales YTD.
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 4,286 (600 in South Korea) and 47,476 YTD (up 108%)
- Hyundai IONIQ Electric – 2,130 and 18,804 YTD (down 10.5%)
- Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In – 1,091 and 13,137 YTD (up 46.3%)
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-In – 0 and 933 YTD (up 168%)
- Total: 7,507 (80,30 YTD)
The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 380 sales (4,987 YTD), including 288 (4,194 YTD) in South Korea.