Hyundai expanded its plug-in electric car sales in 2019, by more than 50% year-over-year, but December - just like November - brought a slight decline.

Last month, Hyundai sold 7,507 plug-ins, which is 8.2% less than a year ago, when the company was setting record after record. The plug-in cars account for 4.6% of the total volume.

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – December 2019

In 2019, the total plug-in car sales amounted to 80,350 (up 51% year-over-year) or 4.5% of the total Hyundai sales.

So far, most of the sales are BEVs (over 82%). Additionally, the South Korean brand managed to sell almost 5,000 hydrogen fuel cell cars.

BEVs: 66,280 (up 51.4%)

66,280 (up 51.4%) PHEVs: 14,070 (up 50.9%)

14,070 (up 50.9%) Total plug-ins: 80,350 (up 51%)

80,350 (up 51%) FCVs: 4,987 (up 426%)

Model results:

Hyundai's lineup consists basically of three plug-ins at the moment - two BEVs and one PHEV. The most important one is Kona Electric with 47,476 sales YTD.

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 380 sales (4,987 YTD), including 288 (4,194 YTD) in South Korea.