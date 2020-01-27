China slowed down for the Chinese New Year (January 25) and family reunions, also the production of Model 3 at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai has temporarily stopped.

In Jason Yang's video, we can see that the site (as of January 23) was hibernated and there is just a handful of new Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 waiting for the delivery.

The second part of the video shows a local experience store, without visitors at this special time.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: New Year's Eve GF3 finally quiets down,People are coming home to reunite for New Year's dinner Chinese New Year's Eve GF3 finally quiets down,The experience store failed to keep the people who enjoyed the New Year's dinner.

The empty parking lot for the newly produced cars



Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

The phase two expansion in the southern part

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

