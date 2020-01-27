Everyone has to take a break sometimes, even at the Tesla Gigafactory 3.
China slowed down for the Chinese New Year (January 25) and family reunions, also the production of Model 3 at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai has temporarily stopped.
In Jason Yang's video, we can see that the site (as of January 23) was hibernated and there is just a handful of new Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 waiting for the delivery.
The second part of the video shows a local experience store, without visitors at this special time.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
New Year's Eve GF3 finally quiets down,People are coming home to reunite for New Year's dinner
The empty parking lot for the newly produced cars
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)
The phase two expansion in the southern part
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).