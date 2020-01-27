A tale of two Porsche Taycans. This video tests out the performance of the Taycan Turbo S and the Taycan Turbo. Tests include 0-60 MPH, 1/4-mile and more.

Hot off the heels of our recent 436-mile test drive of the Porsche Taycan Turbo in which we easily exceed the EPA range rating for Porsche's electric supercar comes this new video via Brooks Weisblat over at DragTimes.

Somehow, DragTimes manages to get ahold of not one, but two Taycans at the same time. Of course, some versus action is a must then and we all know Brooks does this as well as anyone out there.

This video features the Porsche Taycan Turbo and the Taycan Turbo S. DragTimes measures the performance of the cars using VBOX and Dragy to capture the exact numbers each vehicle is capable of.

As the title of the video mentions, charge matters, something we've seen to be true for almost every electric car when performance testing.

Grab a look at the video to see just how much charge matters and to see how the two Porsches compare. Also, some Tesla Model S numbers get tossed into the mix for comparative purposes. Have a look at the graphic below for the numbers.

Video description via DragTimes on YouTube: