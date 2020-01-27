The very special Volkswagen charging infrastructure project - with DC chargers, equipped with battery energy storage - in Wolfsburg, Germany, progresses. The first Mobile Charging Station, produced by the Volkswagen Group Components subsidiary, was installed in June 2019.

As of January 2020, there are 12 delivered (9 installed permanently, while another three are deployed depending on the particular need/events).

The chargers can deliver up to 100 kW of power (CCS DC Combo), and are widely independent of the grid connection, having up to 360 kWh battery inside.

On the 80th birthday of the Wolfsburg city (where VW Group’s headquarters is), Volkswagen is offering 80 weeks of free charging for the citizens.





In the near term, Volkswagen is expected to not only install more such chargers in Wolfsburg, but expand to other places.

Volkswagen Mobile Charging Station: