RSVP now to attend this unique event.
MYEV.com and Evannex is hosting EVs and Tea in partnership with InsideEVs.com. This EV event is on Saturday, February 8th in Miami, Florida.
The event EVs and Tea will take place on February 8th, 2020 between 12PM - 4PM, at BaseCamp Miami, located at 298 NE 61st St, Miami, FL 33137.
The following EVs will be on display: Tesla X, S and 3, Audi e-Tron, Jaguar I-Pace, Nissan LEAF, Chevy Bolt and more, possibly even a Porsche Taycan.
There will be a Q&A with guest speakers and an EVs discussion panel.
Some of the confirmed attendees include:
- Tesla Owners Florida
- Tesla Owners South Florida
- Trevor Page, Tesla Owners Online
- Anuarbek Imanbaev, Tesla Geeks
- Signature Customs (https://www.signaturecustomwraps.com/)
- Eli Burton, from My Tesla Adventure
The event will include entertainment and food & beverage options.
You can find out more about the event at the EVs and Tea website here. You can RSVP to attend at this link too.
Check out EVs and Tea on Facebook here.
Here's an overview of the event:
MYEV.com and Evannex have partnered together to bring you South Florida’s first premier Electric Vehicle event, EVs & Tea at BaseCamp! In partnership with InsideEVs.com, Plug In America, and BaseCamp at Magic City Innovation District® - Little Haiti.
At EVs & Tea, our mission is to bring people together. Bring the family and make new friends while learning about the benefits of electric vehicles! It doesn’t matter if you’re an EV enthusiast or don’t own one, our event is open to all! Our primary goal is to raise awareness and combat the many misconceptions that are prevalent today for a better and brighter future. Meet real owners, ask questions, and make life-time connections. You’ll walk away with a new appreciation for EVs!
We look forward to seeing lots of EV enthusiasts there.