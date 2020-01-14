Bozi Tatarevis (@hoonable) recently posted information based on a California Air Resources Board (more commonly know as CARB) release related to its certificate for the Tesla Model Y. What does this mean?

Well, it could mean that Tesla is set to produce and deliver the Model Y way ahead of schedule. This information could also be seen as one of the many reasons Tesla stock is soaring. In addition, when considering the Silicon Valley automaker's past, if it all plays out, this could be seen as a major achievement since Tesla has indefinitely been behind on its promises in the past, and especially those promises as stated by CEO Elon Musk.

So, can and will Tesla Model Y deliveries in the U.S. begin as soon as next month? It's really hard to say here. However, for the sake of comparison, Tesla signed the CARB certificate for the Model 3 Long Range on July 3, 2017. The first Model 3 sedans were delivered less than a month later, on July 28.

It's also important to note, the CARB certification data suggests the upcoming Model Y's range could hit some 309 miles, as opposed to Tesla's website, which shows just 280 miles of range. Keep in mind that all of this is just preliminary at the moment. When we learn more, we'll either update this post or write another.

