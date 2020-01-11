It's not a scene from a science fiction movie - Porsche Taycan Turbo S accelerates exactly like this.

Here is something that might be very important and tempting for the bulk of Porsche customers, the acceleration of the top of the line Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

The video, provided by WeLoveCars, includes a combination of sounds - an artificial sound, heard just before the launch, the sound of the electric powertrain and finally the sound of tires/wind noise not drowned out by an engine (as there is none).

See also

video underneath inside porsche taycan In-Depth Tour Of Porsche Taycan Battery Tech, Suspension, More
video tesla model 3 s porsche taycan charging Porsche Taycan Vs Tesla Model 3 And S: Which EVs Charge Fastest?
december porsche delivered 130 taycan us In December Porsche Delivered First 130 Taycan In The U.S.
porsche taycan 4s world best ev The Sun Names Porsche Taycan 4S The World’s Best Electric Car

All in all, it sounds amazing, futuristic and it looks unbelievably quick in an urban environment.

With 560 kW of power, the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) takes just 2.8 seconds, while 60 mph is possible in 2.6 seconds. And it's repeatable - probably more times than most drivers would be able to withstand.

Gallery: 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo
27 Photos
2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo