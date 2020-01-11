Here is something that might be very important and tempting for the bulk of Porsche customers, the acceleration of the top of the line Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

The video, provided by WeLoveCars, includes a combination of sounds - an artificial sound, heard just before the launch, the sound of the electric powertrain and finally the sound of tires/wind noise not drowned out by an engine (as there is none).

All in all, it sounds amazing, futuristic and it looks unbelievably quick in an urban environment.

With 560 kW of power, the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) takes just 2.8 seconds, while 60 mph is possible in 2.6 seconds. And it's repeatable - probably more times than most drivers would be able to withstand.

