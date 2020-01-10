MINI starts the year 2020 with more than 90,000 prospective customers that have registered interest in the upcoming all-electric MINI Cooper SE (aka MINI Electric).

That's quite a lot and seems to be growing at a decent pace, from 45,000 in August and nearly 80,000 in November.

"The fully-electric MINI ELECTRIC* joined the MINI line-up in late 2019. More than 90,000 prospective customers have registered so far – reflecting the strong interest in this pure-electric vehicle."

The "prospective customers" are not "orders" by any means, but the number seems high enough to remain optimistic about MINI electrification.

In comparison, the company sold 16,932 plug-in hybrid MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 in 2019 (up 28.1% year-over-year), which seems easy to beat with the BEV, if only there will be no production constraints.

MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) specs: