Selling just 35,000 plug-ins would be enough for 10% of the total global volume for the MINI brand.

MINI starts the year 2020 with more than 90,000 prospective customers that have registered interest in the upcoming all-electric MINI Cooper SE (aka MINI Electric).

That's quite a lot and seems to be growing at a decent pace, from 45,000 in August and nearly 80,000 in November.

"The fully-electric MINI ELECTRIC* joined the MINI line-up in late 2019. More than 90,000 prospective customers have registered so far – reflecting the strong interest in this pure-electric vehicle."

More MINI news

mini opens order cooper se MINI Now Taking Orders for 2020 Cooper SE
mini expects 110 miles range cooper se MINI Expects Only 110 Miles Of EPA Range For Cooper SE
mini cooper se la auto show Quick Look At The MINI Cooper SE At The LA Auto Show: Videos
mini electric se la auto show MINI Boss Talks Up The Cooper SE At LA Auto Show

The "prospective customers" are not "orders" by any means, but the number seems high enough to remain optimistic about MINI electrification.

In comparison, the company sold 16,932 plug-in hybrid MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 in 2019 (up 28.1% year-over-year), which seems easy to beat with the BEV, if only there will be no production constraints.

Gallery: MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE)

MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE)
70 Photos
MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE)

MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) specs:

  • 32.6 kWh (gross) and 28.9 kWh (net) battery pack (12 modules)
  • estimated EPA range of 110 miles (177 km)
  • WLTP range of 200-232 km (124-144 miles), up to 270 km (168 miles) NEDC
  • WLTP energy consumption of 15.5-18.0 kWh/100 km
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds, 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 6.9 seconds
  • 0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.9 seconds
  • top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)
  • power output of 135 kW (184 hp) and 270 Nm of torque (electric motor borrowed from BMW i3S)
  • front-wheel-drive
  • DC fast charging 0-80% in 35 minutes (at up to around 50 kW)
  • AC charging 0-100% in 3.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger
  • AC charging 0-80% in 2.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger
  • trunk capacity of 211 L
  • unladen DIN weight of 1,365 kg (some 145 kg heavier than the MINI Cooper S 3 Door with Steptronic transmission)
  • important equipment: heat pump