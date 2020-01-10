Selling just 35,000 plug-ins would be enough for 10% of the total global volume for the MINI brand.
MINI starts the year 2020 with more than 90,000 prospective customers that have registered interest in the upcoming all-electric MINI Cooper SE (aka MINI Electric).
That's quite a lot and seems to be growing at a decent pace, from 45,000 in August and nearly 80,000 in November.
"The fully-electric MINI ELECTRIC* joined the MINI line-up in late 2019. More than 90,000 prospective customers have registered so far – reflecting the strong interest in this pure-electric vehicle."
The "prospective customers" are not "orders" by any means, but the number seems high enough to remain optimistic about MINI electrification.
In comparison, the company sold 16,932 plug-in hybrid MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 in 2019 (up 28.1% year-over-year), which seems easy to beat with the BEV, if only there will be no production constraints.
Gallery: MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE)
MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) specs:
- 32.6 kWh (gross) and 28.9 kWh (net) battery pack (12 modules)
- estimated EPA range of 110 miles (177 km)
- WLTP range of 200-232 km (124-144 miles), up to 270 km (168 miles) NEDC
- WLTP energy consumption of 15.5-18.0 kWh/100 km
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds, 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 6.9 seconds
- 0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.9 seconds
- top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)
- power output of 135 kW (184 hp) and 270 Nm of torque (electric motor borrowed from BMW i3S)
- front-wheel-drive
- DC fast charging 0-80% in 35 minutes (at up to around 50 kW)
- AC charging 0-100% in 3.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger
- AC charging 0-80% in 2.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger
- trunk capacity of 211 L
- unladen DIN weight of 1,365 kg (some 145 kg heavier than the MINI Cooper S 3 Door with Steptronic transmission)
- important equipment: heat pump