Sadly, we won't likely have any real-world races between the Tesla Cybertruck and rivals for some time. This is because the wildly interesting Tesla all-electric pickup truck won't come to market for a few years. However, modern technology, computer animation, and gaming platforms work to make the impossible quite possible.

Some people may be a bit disappointed that this isn't a real test featuring the upcoming Cybertruck, but there's something else, perhaps even more important, to mention here. Electric cars just aren't that popular, especially in the United States, at least aside from those manufactured by Tesla.

With the said, it has been fascinating to us to see that people who have spent much of their careers covering gas-powered cars, loud engines, racing, mods, etc. are now enamored by Tesla. YouTuber Scott van Breda writes:

"Welcome to my Youtube Channel. If you like cars, karting, racing, drifting, F1, sim-racing or anything else with wheels and an engine, you're going to want to subscribe!"

It seems he'll probably have to come up with a new channel intro soon. This is something that can be said about many folks that cover ICE vehicles for a living. At any rate, enjoy the fun video and leave us a comment below.

Video Description via Scott van Breda on YouTube: