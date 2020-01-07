This is likely a topic we'll be revisiting regularly. With new EVs coming to market and offering impressive fast-charging capability, it's something that needs to be discussed, at length. As we previously reported, on paper, the Porsche Taycan has a max charge rate of 270 kW. Meanwhile, some Tesla Model 3 vehicles offer 250 kW and the Model S sits at up to 200 kW.

It's important to note that Porsche promises the Taycan will eventually feature a 350 kW charging rate. Similarly, Tesla continually updates its vehicles not only in the manufacturing process but also via free over-the-air software updates. So, where do things currently stand?

In real-world testing, people may not find that the Taycan comes out ahead where charging speed is measured. Essentially, this all boils down to each car's efficiency and battery size in kWh. For reference, check out the information below:

The question here really becomes, does a sports car like the Porsche Taycan need to be highly efficient? Most gas-powered sports cars don't pride themselves on their efficiency.

Cleanerwatt considers the above, dives into real-world data, makes comparisons to gas cars, and spells it all out for us with plenty of easy-to-read charts, graphs, and a plethora of data.

