According to Porsche, the all-new all-electric Taycan boasts a 2.6-second zero-to-60-mph time and a 161-mph top speed. Tesla says its Model S Performance can pull it off in just 2.4 seconds and top out at 163 mph.

The above numbers are incredibly close, and we know that in real-world tests there will always be some fluctuation due to a number of factors. A recent head-to-head battle shared by Top Gear puts the Taycan on top, though there has been plenty of controversy surrounding the matchup, and many people have argued that it was faked. Even Drag Times chimed in to dispute Top Gear's claims. You can check it all out by following the links below.

In the end, Top Gear admitted that it used acceleration figures from a previous Model S matchup in its footage, since the latest Model S it tested actually proved slower. To say that the whole situation was weird would be an understatement. Nonetheless, it claimed the two cars were extremely close from zero to 60, with the Taycan prevailing at 2.61 seconds to the Tesla's 2.68.

Now, Jason Fenske from Engineering Explained gets out his dry erase marker to school us about how this all plays out. As it turns out, the Taycan's transmission situation appears to give it the edge here. However, until we get both cars on the same track at the same time with comparable tires, multiple runs, driver switches, etc., we may as well call it a draw, though we're confident many people will be very upset by that assumption.

Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

Video Description via Engineering Explained on YouTube: