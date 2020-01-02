There's some controversy out there, but perhaps this settles it.
According to Porsche, the all-new all-electric Taycan boasts a 2.6-second zero-to-60-mph time and a 161-mph top speed. Tesla says its Model S Performance can pull it off in just 2.4 seconds and top out at 163 mph.
The above numbers are incredibly close, and we know that in real-world tests there will always be some fluctuation due to a number of factors. A recent head-to-head battle shared by Top Gear puts the Taycan on top, though there has been plenty of controversy surrounding the matchup, and many people have argued that it was faked. Even Drag Times chimed in to dispute Top Gear's claims. You can check it all out by following the links below.
In the end, Top Gear admitted that it used acceleration figures from a previous Model S matchup in its footage, since the latest Model S it tested actually proved slower. To say that the whole situation was weird would be an understatement. Nonetheless, it claimed the two cars were extremely close from zero to 60, with the Taycan prevailing at 2.61 seconds to the Tesla's 2.68.
Now, Jason Fenske from Engineering Explained gets out his dry erase marker to school us about how this all plays out. As it turns out, the Taycan's transmission situation appears to give it the edge here. However, until we get both cars on the same track at the same time with comparable tires, multiple runs, driver switches, etc., we may as well call it a draw, though we're confident many people will be very upset by that assumption.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S may be quicker than Porsche claims.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S has a claimed 0-60 of 2.6 seconds, and a top speed of 161 mph. The Tesla Model S Performance has a claimed 0-60 of 2.4 seconds, and a top speed of 163 mph. Well that settles it, the Tesla is faster, right? Not so fast. When you start to look at the two vehicles drivetrains, you'll find the Porsche might actually have an advantage as a result of the transmission.
The Taycan has two gears for the rear axle, and a single gear for the front axle. The rear gear ratios are 15.563 for first, and 8.05 for second. The front axle also has a gear ratio of 8.05:1. To see which vehicle is faster, we'll need to see which can put down the greatest wheel torque, as well as which has the most grip.