We know Tesla is working on a million-mile battery. With plans to hold its Battery & Powertrain Investor Day early in 2020, we may get the big news sooner rather than later.

Tesla has proven itself as a major leader when it comes to battery tech. Not only does it have its own massive battery factory — the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada — but its vehicles also offer more range and efficiency than any other EVs on the market today. In addition, Tesla works closely with esteemed battery researcher Jeff Dahn, who recently unveiled information about the upcoming million-mile battery cell.

Added to the above, Tesla acquired Maxwell Technologies and Hibar Systems in its continued effort to pull ahead even further. CEO Elon Musk said not long ago that the Cybertruck reveal was the company's "last product unveil for a while." However, he promised upcoming technology announcements. Was he referring to the million-mile battery?

Tesla fan and YouTube influencer Gali Russell (HyperChange) has been closely following the situation and doing some extensive research. Check out his thoughts in the video above. Then, let us know what you think.

Video Description via HyperChange on YouTube: