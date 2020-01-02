Hide press release Show press release

Separation form TMI / Artega and new production start

Out-of-court settlement between Micro and Artega/TMI

To satisfy the expectations of Micro Mobility Systems in terms of driving performance, quality and safety, the production will start 2021

Production and development partner will be the Italian family company CECOMP, which has developed and produced the electric car “Bluecar”

More than 16,000 reservations for the Microlino until now

Zurich 3. January 2020. Already end of November 2019, Micro Mobility Systems and TMI/Artega settled their disputes out-of-court. From now on, both companies will go separate ways and stop working together. Micro allows Artega to bring to market a cabin scooter based on the Microlino with the name “Karo” and Micro will bring its Microlino on the market independently. “We are happy that we have finally closed this chapter and can now fully focus on our vision of this new product category between motorbike and car”, says Wim Ouboter, founder of the company and kickboard-pioneer.

The production start for the Microlino is scheduled for next year. “The intensive testing of our 22 pre-series cars has shown us, that the current development status does not satisfy our expectations in terms of driving performance, quality and safety and we therefore need to change more things than initially expected”, says Wim Ouboter. In order to achieve this as quickly as possible, the company has appointed Peter Müller as their new CTO in September. Peter Müller is a former executive from BMW and Porsche and other companies in the automotive and motorbike industry. He will use his extensive experience in the automotive and motorbike segment, to get the Microlino series ready as fast as possible.

The Italian family company CECOMP was chosen as the new production and development partner. CECOMP was founded in 1978 by Giovanni Forneris and was involved as model- and prototype builder in many iconic vehicles like the Lancia Delta Integrale and the Golf 1. In 2011, the company introduced the the “Bluecar” to market, for which it was the contract development and production company. The car was used in Bolloré’s “Autolib” Sharing, among other car sharing schemes around the world. The company is run by the second generation Gianluca and Paolo Forneris and has 5 production sites in Europe for prototypes, small and medium series vehicle production and aluminum body parts production. In addition, the company is a shareholder of the world’s biggest automotive design firm Icona, with offices in Turin, Los Angeles and Shanghai.

Currently, Micro has more than 16'000 reservations for the Microlino. Despite the delay and waiting times, the company is optimistic: “In the end our customers will thank us that we made this hard decision to further improve the car before going to market. We are a Swiss family company with 20 years of tradition in urban mobility and are known worldwide for innovative products in high quality. We want to live up to this reputation with the Microlino as well”, says Oliver Ouboter. His brother Merlin adds: “The Microlino 2.0, how we call it internally, will be many times better than the current version. Massively better driving performance, improved ergonomics, better maintainability and also producible in high quantities. The patience will pay off, even though we can’t wait either to finally bring the Microlino into mass production.”

About Micro Mobility Systems AG

Micro Mobility Systems AG develops innovative, urban mobility solutions for children and adults. It aims to contribute to a better urban lifestyle with its products. In 1999, Micro Mobility Systems AG launched their first collapsible scooter. It was a huge success, selling millions. Cooperations with various international brands have included the development of e-scooters together with BMW and Mercedes and the development of a mobile suitcase with footboard developed in conjunction with Samsonite. Micro Mobility Systems AG was founded in 1996 by Wim Ouboter in Küsnacht near Zurich and has been family-run ever since. The company sells its products in 80 countries and over 6,000 stores. In 2015, development started for the electric citycar Microlino, led by Wim Ouboter’s sons Oliver and Merlin. The Microlino has won several design awards and more than 16’000 people have already reserved one.