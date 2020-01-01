At least in the near-term, Honda prioritizes hybrids.
Honda Motor CEO Takahiro Hachigo, in an Automotive News interview, expressed a belief that hybrid cars (not EVs) "will play a critical role".
As we know, the Japanese manufacturer intends to achieve two-thirds of global sales from electrified vehicles by 2030. However, as it turns out, electrification is not a primary objective, but rather a side effect of improving fuel efficiency through using hybrids, instead of conventional internal combustion engine cars.
"I believe hybrid vehicles will play a critical role. The objective is not electrification, per se, but improving fuel efficiency. And we believe hybrid vehicles are the way to abide by different environmental regulations."
Honda's CEO is at least honest with the strategy and he simply doubts in the demand for fully electric cars.
"What about full-electric vehicles?
Source: Automotive News