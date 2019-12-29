Europe continues to provide us with great sales results this year and November is not an exception as sales once again significantly increased.

The EV Sales Blog reports 55,033 new passenger plug-in car sales, which is 44% more than a year ago at a very good 4.6% average market share for the continent.

The big change is, however, in the relation between BEVs and PHEVs:

BEV sales increased by 23% year-over-year (53% of all plug-ins)

PHEVs sales increased by 80% year-over-year (47% of all plug-ins)

After 11 months of 2019, sales amounted to over 486,250, while the average market share reached a new record of 3.3% market share.

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – November 2019

Most popular models

Tesla Model 3 remains the top-selling model in Europe by a huge margin, even in its off-peak month, which by the way was the best off-peak month ever (7,380).

Many other top-selling models noted some decline (including Renault ZOE, Nissan LEAF and Volkswagen e-Golf), but we have also noticeable plug-in hybrid revelations, like BMW 330e with 2,666 in Top 5.

Top 5 for the month:

Top 20 YTD:

Source: EV Sales Blog