November 2019 was the 3rd best month ever. December should be even better, probably setting an all-time record.
Europe continues to provide us with great sales results this year and November is not an exception as sales once again significantly increased.
The EV Sales Blog reports 55,033 new passenger plug-in car sales, which is 44% more than a year ago at a very good 4.6% average market share for the continent.
The big change is, however, in the relation between BEVs and PHEVs:
- BEV sales increased by 23% year-over-year (53% of all plug-ins)
- PHEVs sales increased by 80% year-over-year (47% of all plug-ins)
After 11 months of 2019, sales amounted to over 486,250, while the average market share reached a new record of 3.3% market share.
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – November 2019
Most popular models
Tesla Model 3 remains the top-selling model in Europe by a huge margin, even in its off-peak month, which by the way was the best off-peak month ever (7,380).
Many other top-selling models noted some decline (including Renault ZOE, Nissan LEAF and Volkswagen e-Golf), but we have also noticeable plug-in hybrid revelations, like BMW 330e with 2,666 in Top 5.
Top 5 for the month:
- Tesla Model 3 - 7,380 and 73,041 YTD
- Renault ZOE - 3,231 and 42,708 YTD
- Volkswagen e-Golf - 2,753 and 25,551 YTD
- Nissan LEAF - 2,722 and 30,317 YTD
- BMW 330e - 2,666 and 7,155 YTD
Top 20 YTD:
Source: EV Sales Blog