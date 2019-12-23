The latest batch of about 20 V3 (250 kW) stations was launched simultaneously.

Tesla owners in Canada received a gift for Christmas as the company added about 20 new Supercharging stations, basically completing the coast-to-coast highway (which was hinted at a few months ago).

Moreover, all the latest Supercharging stations are equipped with the latest V3 units, capable of supplying up to 250 kW of power.

According to supercharge.info, most of those new sites have 6 stalls, some have 8 stalls.

The remaining Supercharging stations (out of the several dozen total in Canada) are V2 (usually up to 120-150 kW, some are 72 kW).

Tesla Supercharging network - December 2019

New Tesla sites (source supercharge.info)

Here are video reports:

Source: Tesla, supercharge.info