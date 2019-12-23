LG Chem is significantly expanding its lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacity on three continents simultaneously.

THE ELEC reports that LG Chem will start mass production of lithium-ion cells at its new plant in Nanjing, China in early 2020, after completing a pilot run in November.

The 2.1 trillion KRW ($1.8 billion) facility will be producing up to 32 GWh annually by 2023, which sounds like enough to cover Tesla's needs and maybe also other manufacturers. The initial target is 6 GWh.

According to the article, together with the first LG Chem plant in Nanjing, the total output will be more than 50 GWh annually at some point in the future. Additionally, LG Chem's joint venture with Geely Automobile will be able to produce 10 GWh, which in total translates into 60-70 GWh annually.

 

LG Chem plants:

