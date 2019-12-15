German plug-in hybrid sales more than tripled for the second month in a row.
After the significant sales record in October and the milestone of over 4% market share, the German plug-in electric car market remains strong also in November.
The number of new passenger plug-in car registrations increased by 75% year-over-year to 10,985, which is close to 3.7% of all passenger cars.
It's currently out of the range of any other European market in terms of volume and the market share is also quite high (although way below the few leading markets).
Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – November 2019
So far this year, 97,301 new passenger plug-in cars were registered. The average market share is 2.93%.
BEV/PHEV comparison
In November, PHEVs continued to surge, while BEVs not so much:
- BEVs: 4,651 – up 9% at ≈1.55% market share
- PHEVs: 6,334 – up 216% at ≈2.12% market share
It's a pretty radical change:
Sales of models/brands
Especially German manufacturers are now moving a lot of PHEVs: Mercedes-Benz (2,045), BMW (1,459), Porsche (494) and Volkswagen (413) to name just a few.
Among the best selling models we found:
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class PHEV - 1,263
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class PHEV - 719
- Volkswagen e-Golf - 925
- smart fortwo EQ - 828
- BMW i3 - 546
- BMW 530e PHEV - 529
- Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - 531
Tesla once again had a slower month - 280 registrations, including 188 Model 3.
Official stats:
Source: KBA