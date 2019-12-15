After the significant sales record in October and the milestone of over 4% market share, the German plug-in electric car market remains strong also in November.

The number of new passenger plug-in car registrations increased by 75% year-over-year to 10,985, which is close to 3.7% of all passenger cars.

It's currently out of the range of any other European market in terms of volume and the market share is also quite high (although way below the few leading markets).

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – November 2019

So far this year, 97,301 new passenger plug-in cars were registered. The average market share is 2.93%.

BEV/PHEV comparison

In November, PHEVs continued to surge, while BEVs not so much:

BEVs: 4,651 – up 9% at ≈1.55% market share

– up 9% at ≈1.55% market share PHEVs: 6,334 – up 216% at ≈2.12% market share

It's a pretty radical change:

Sales of models/brands

Especially German manufacturers are now moving a lot of PHEVs: Mercedes-Benz (2,045), BMW (1,459), Porsche (494) and Volkswagen (413) to name just a few.

Among the best selling models we found:

Tesla once again had a slower month - 280 registrations, including 188 Model 3.

Official stats:

Source: KBA