Volkswagen will continue on with its tradition of making performance variants of its cars as it enters the electric car segment.

According to Autocar, VW execs say that GTX will be the moniker used on souped-up variants of Volkswagen ID. lineup of electric cars.

As Autocar reports:

Volkswagen is set to use the GTX name on a range of electric-powered ID performance models, high-ranking sources at the German carmaker have confirmed to Autocar. The new nomenclature, already trademarked by Volkswagen, has been chosen for a number of ID models, including a production version of the Crozz coupé, which is likely to take the name ID 5 GTX in its most powerful guise.

VW currently uses GTI, GTD and GTE on performance variants of gas, diesel and plug-in hybrid models. GTX will be added. However, it seems that for the GTX versions of ID. electric car, the enhancement won't be limited to just exterior and interior changes. The X in GTX reportedly denotes AWD, which implies that these variants will get at least one extra motor, which should make them much quicker. No word on whether battery capacity will be increased in GTX variants though.

No set timeline is available for the launch of the first GTX electric car, though "Autocar has been told that development of a performance version of the ID. 5 is ongoing at the company’s Braunschweig R&D center in Germany and likely to be unveiled by early 2021."

These new GTX models will likely match up well against the Tesla in its particular segment. For example, the ID.4 GTX would likely give the Tesla Model Y a run for its money.

We're quite excited by this GTX development, are you?