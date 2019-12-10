When we had help from Munro & Associates in figuring out how uneven the Mode 3 paint was, some Tesla supporters said we wanted to bash the company. They also mentioned that the paint was not such a big issue, even if they keep discussing ways to wash the car without damaging it or taking it straight to PPF. The truth is that the paint needs to improve. And that it is improving, according to Consumer Reports. When that is no longer necessary, Tesla will have one of its main issues figured out to keep on doing better than anybody else at EVs. This is what this talk between Sean Mitchell, Mark Ellis, and Sandy Munro himself tells us about.

Gallery: Sandy Munro Talks To Sean Mitchell About Tesla And Detroit Differences

9 Photos

Mark Ellis is Munro’s battery specialist. He tried to stay away from batteries, but then electric vehicles started picking up, and back he was. One of the most interesting parts of the conversation is when the three of them discuss what puts Tesla apart from Detroit companies. But the conversation is so rich we would recommend you watched it entirely. We have already, in a previous article, but we do it again. Here’s the complete video for you to have a look when you have the time.

First, the explanation for Tesla to be so ahead of the competition is that it does not usually outsource. It develops. So what happens is that while everybody else is buying off the shelf solutions, Tesla is thinking about how it could do better. And it does.

One of the examples Munro gives is the Superbottle. He says it crosses many lines a regular Detroit company would never be able to with their current corporate culture. It is just not the way they do things.

If you are not familiar with the Superbottle, it is a coolant reservatory that takes care of all the cooling in a Tesla. It does not matter if it is the motors, the battery, or the electronics. Munro even says he and his team thought “the Superbottle was the best thing in the whole damn car.”

Mark Ellis adds that the battery management system of the Teslas as “absolutely stellar,” which gives us a pretty good idea of where the edge is. Remember: Nissan does not even have something like that on the Leaf, for example.

Munro and Ellis predict that lead may grow even further with some promises, such as the use of supercapacitors to cover one of the biggest deficiencies batteries have: delivering and storing energy at a fast pace. The video below – a cut from the main one – talks more about that:

As we have told you, the whole conversation is worth your attention. It is so rich we could probably write more articles based solely on what Munro and Ellis have to say.

We doubt the Tesla supporters that thought Munro & Associates had any intention to bash the company by helping us will think likewise in this case. The analysis company is just being candid about what it sees, as we do when we report those things, good or bad.