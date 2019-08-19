In one of the latest interviews, Sean Mitchell talks with Munro & Associates about the Tesla Model 3, EV technology and manufacturing, as well as the upcoming Tesla Model Y and the general automotive industry.

As always in the case of videos with Sandy Munro, the insights are pretty interesting. Sandy Munro views Tesla as a clear leader in EV technology (aside from the Model 3 body-in-white, which was rather poor from the engineering standpoint). Tesla especially leads the way in battery technology and all the electronics, power electronics, as well as thermal management system.

Tesla benefits from vertical integration and innovations, while on the other hand the U.S. manufacturers (also most of Europeans) are considered way behind with too much outsourcing.

Take a look at the video notes below and watch the clip above for more on this highly interesting interview with Munro.