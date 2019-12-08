While the overall British car marked shrunk in November by 1.3% to 156,621, the plug-in car sales are up in all stats.

First of all, the total number of new passenger plug-in car registrations amounted to 9,014, which is close to twice the result from 2018!

Moreover, the market share improved to an all-time record of nearly 5.8% with a pretty high balance between BEVs and PHEVs:

BEVs 4,652 (up 229% year-over-year) at market share of 3.0%

(up 229% year-over-year) at market share of PHEVs: 4,362 (up 34.8% year-over-year) at market share of 2.8%

(up 34.8% year-over-year) at market share of Total: 9,014 (up 93.8% year-over-year) at market share of almost 5.8%

One more positive result is that plug-ins were selling better than conventional hybrids (7,038 and 4.5% market share), while the total xEV share is at 10.2%.

Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in the UK – November 2019

Sadly, we don't have any data about particular plug-in car models.

And here are the numbers for 11 months:

BEVs: 32,911 (up 136% year-over-year)

(up 136% year-over-year) PHEVs: 30,254 (down 21.5% year-over-year)

(down 21.5% year-over-year) Total: 63,165 (up 20% year-over-year), average market share of 2.9%

Source: SMMT