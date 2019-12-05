Tesla CEO Elon Musk occasionally sends out emails to the entire company. Of course, when that happens, it's almost a given that it will get leaked to the media.

A copy of Musk's most recent "all call" was obtained by Electrek. It was basically a message outlining the company's primary focus for the remainder of the year. The CEO points to two top priorities to close out 2019.

With the year coming to an end in just a few weeks, you'd better bet that Tesla is engaged in its usual vehicle delivery push. The automaker hopes to break another record for deliveries and prove it can satisfy its delivery guidance of 360,000 to 400,000 cars on the year.

Tesla delivered 97,000 vehicles in Q3 2019, which is the current record. Thus far this year, it has delivered about 256,000 vehicles. To hit the low end of guidance, Q4 deliveries need to be around 104,000.

With that said, Musk's first priority is obvious. His email informs employees that Tesla will deliver "all cars" by the end of 2019.

The CEO's second priority, while critical as well, is not what many may have expected. If achieved, it will be yet another way to appease the media and prove naysayers wrong. Musk points to immediately increasing solar deployments substantially.

Tesla has continued to make major strides as of late, not only since it's the right thing to do, but also to remove the many thorns in its side and convince skeptics that it can prevail. Not to mention working to minimize the flood of negative media coverage.