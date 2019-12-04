Esteemed automotive video reviewer Alex Dykes (Alex on Autos) takes a look at the newly refreshed 2020 Kia Niro at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Kia first brought the Niro to market as an all-new hybrid subcompact crossover for the 2017 model year. In 2018, the plug-in hybrid Niro joined its traditional hybrid twin, followed by an all-electric Niro variant in 2019.

For the 2020 model year, the Niro lineup sees its first official refresh. However, sadly, it only applies to hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. Eventually, it only makes sense that the updates will make their way into the battery-electric variant.

As Dykes reveals, updates to the exterior are minor, but easy to pick out. What's arguably more important here is that the Niro gets an upgraded and modernized dashboard. It features a larger standard touch-screen infotainment system, which is now 8 inches compared to the outgoing model's 7-inch system. Upper-level trims offer a new 10.25-inch touch screen that's one of the largest in the class.

Watch the video for more details. Then, let us know if you own a Kia Niro or plan to get one in the future.

Video Description via Alex on Autos on YouTube: