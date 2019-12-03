We already know some states love the Tesla Cybertruck, but that most hated it, according to geotagged tweets. But what was it like on a more personal level? More than that, precisely among the people that Tesla is targeting with its new vehicle? That is what the guys from the TechKaboom YouTube channel decided to discover.

In order to do that, they went to Red Deer College in Alberta to interview people that love trucks. Why a college in Alberta? According to the video presenters, because “Alberta is pretty much like the Texas of Canada,” whatever that means. We'll stick with the part that Texas loves trucks, hence the parallel.

Perhaps a better choice would have been to go to Farmfair International or a similar event, which would have lots of people that use trucks on a daily basis. Anyway, TechKaboom found a lot of truck owners to give their opinions on the Cybertruck.

Unsurprisingly, most of the people interviewed did not like it. Among these guys, the best approach was a curiosity towards what the electric pickup truck will offer.

There is one interview that called our attention. It was with three lads that had Chevy cars. One of the presenters asked them what they loved about the brand’s pickup trucks, and they said that they liked body styles and power.

Questioned about the Cybertruck, one of them said he liked the idea, but not the execution. In other words, he thought the “design looks like a little kid drew it.” The other one said it looked like a cardboard box.

The most interesting reactions come from the ones that did not see the Cybertruck before. In at least one case, you can see the shock followed by “it’s kinda cool” and a confused and undecided look. Perhaps the production version will change that – we just wonder towards which pole that will be: the welcoming or the despising one. If they knew why it makes sense, they would surely be on the former extreme.