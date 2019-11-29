New car sales in California over the first nine months of 2019 have experienced a mild decline (down 5.1% to 1.43 million YTD), but the plug-in (BEV/PHEV) and hybrid (HEV) segments were positive.

According to the California New Car Dealers Association, during Q1-Q3 sales of plug-ins increased by 5.6% year-over-year to 112,961, which is 7.9% of the total sales results.

It could be better, but as you can see in detailed stats below, the plug-in hybrid category continues on a significant decline. The overall share of all xEVs (HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs) is 13.4%:

BEVs: 78,776 (market share of 5.5% ), up 28% from 61,386

(market share of ), from 61,386 PHEVs : 34,185 (market share of 2.4% ), down 25% from 45,537

: (market share of ), from 45,537 Total: 112,961 (market share of 7.9% ), up 5.6% from 106,923



(market share of ), from 106,923 HEVs: 79,017 (market share of 5.5%), up 27% from 62,189

Total xEVs: 191,978 (market share of 13.4%), up 13.5% from 169,112

Interestingly, conventional hybrids managed to outsell all-electric cars again.

Plug-in electric car sales in California - Q1-Q3 2019

The BEV segment is growing at a healthy pace of 28% year-over-year, which hopefully will even increase in 2020 with the introduction of new high-volume models.

Tesla was once again the quickest growing brand with 58,627 sales (up 32.1% year-over-year), having a 4.1% market share.

Several BEVs were in the top 5 of their respective classes:

The Tesla Model 3 is the #3 best-selling car model with just a small gap to #2!

Honda Civic - 58,967 Toyota Camry - 48,760 Tesla Model 3 - 48,483

Honda Accord - 43,709 Toyota Corolla - 40,928

Source: California New Car Dealers Association - Auto Outlook: 2019 Q3