Tesla Model 3 remains in the race for the #2 best-selling car in California in 2019, just 277 behind the Toyota Camry.
New car sales in California over the first nine months of 2019 have experienced a mild decline (down 5.1% to 1.43 million YTD), but the plug-in (BEV/PHEV) and hybrid (HEV) segments were positive.
According to the California New Car Dealers Association, during Q1-Q3 sales of plug-ins increased by 5.6% year-over-year to 112,961, which is 7.9% of the total sales results.
It could be better, but as you can see in detailed stats below, the plug-in hybrid category continues on a significant decline. The overall share of all xEVs (HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs) is 13.4%:
- BEVs: 78,776 (market share of 5.5%), up 28% from 61,386
- PHEVs: 34,185 (market share of 2.4%), down 25% from 45,537
- Total: 112,961 (market share of 7.9%), up 5.6% from 106,923
- HEVs: 79,017 (market share of 5.5%), up 27% from 62,189
- Total xEVs: 191,978 (market share of 13.4%), up 13.5% from 169,112
Interestingly, conventional hybrids managed to outsell all-electric cars again.
Plug-in electric car sales in California - Q1-Q3 2019
The BEV segment is growing at a healthy pace of 28% year-over-year, which hopefully will even increase in 2020 with the introduction of new high-volume models.
Tesla was once again the quickest growing brand with 58,627 sales (up 32.1% year-over-year), having a 4.1% market share.
Several BEVs were in the top 5 of their respective classes:
- Chevrolet Bolt EV (6,723): #2 in Subcompact
- BMW i3 (1,968): #3 in Entry Luxury
- Tesla Model 3 (48,483): #1 in Near Luxury
- Tesla Model S (4,756): #3 in Luxury and High End Sports Cars
- Tesla Model X (5,388): #4 in Luxury Mid Size SUV
The Tesla Model 3 is the #3 best-selling car model with just a small gap to #2!
- Honda Civic - 58,967
- Toyota Camry - 48,760
- Tesla Model 3 - 48,483
- Honda Accord - 43,709
- Toyota Corolla - 40,928
Source: California New Car Dealers Association - Auto Outlook: 2019 Q3