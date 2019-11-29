200 kW of power for Tesla Model 3 Mid-Range should shorten Supercharging time quite significantly.

We have a confirmation that Tesla's new over-the-air updates unlocked higher Supercharging power rates not only for the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (to 170 kW), but also for the Mid-Range version too.

According to Electrek, the later is now able to get up to 200 kW, compared to 120 kW previously. That power matches the new Model S/Model X Raven versions.

After the update, both models are now also able to fully utilize V2 Supercharging stations, that in most cases should be able to deliver up to 150 kW (some sites are limied to lower power).

The update potentially might be worth up to a quarter of an hour less time when charging from 20-80%.

See also

tesla model 3 sr supercharge 170 kw Tesla Model 3 SR+ To Supercharge At Up To 170 kW After Update
tesla plans v3 supercharger station la phx Tesla Plans New Massive V3 Supercharger Station Connecting LA To PHX
tesla model 3 v3 supercharging speed analyzed Tesla Model 3 V3 Supercharging: Is It Really That Fast?
tesla unlocked 150 kw superchargers europe Tesla Unlocks 150 kW At V2 Superchargers In Europe

The full 250 kW rate at V3 Superchargers so far can be utilized only by the top of the line Long Range Model 3 versions, and only for a short part of charging process.

Tesla cars can charge at up to:

Tesla Superchargers peak output:

  • V2: 150 kW (compared to 120 kW originally)
  • V3: 250 kW

Source: Electrek