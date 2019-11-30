Plug-in hybrids entered a higher gear in Europe again, so the joint market share of BEVs/PHEVs went up to 4%.
While the Chinese and North American markets are experiencing (kind of temporary) a decrease of plug-in electric car sales, Europe moves forward with healthy growth rate.
In October, some 48,219 plug-ins were sold (up 46% year-over-year) according to EV Sales Blog, which notes also that PHEVs increased 75% almost matching BEVs, which increased 26%.
Together, all plug-ins hold roughly 4% of sales for the month, which is quite an achievement.
After ten months of 2019, sales amounted to over 429,250 at an average of 3.2% market share (2.0% or two-thirds for BEVs).
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – October 2019
Most popular models
As Tesla had a slower month of deliveries, and Renault ZOE is in the transition to a new generation, the month didn't bring any spectacular results - aside from high results of PHEVs, especially in Germany.
Top 5 for the month:
- Renault ZOE - 3,440 (down 15%) and 38,142 YTD
- Nissan LEAF - 3,028 (down 37%) and 27,573 YTD
- Volkswagen e-Golf - 2,908 (up 18%) and 22,612 YTD
- BMW i3 - 3,679 (up 17%) and 27,284 YTD
- Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - 2,574 (down 7%) and 29,283 YTD
Source: EV Sales Blog