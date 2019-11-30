While the Chinese and North American markets are experiencing (kind of temporary) a decrease of plug-in electric car sales, Europe moves forward with healthy growth rate.

In October, some 48,219 plug-ins were sold (up 46% year-over-year) according to EV Sales Blog, which notes also that PHEVs increased 75% almost matching BEVs, which increased 26%.

Together, all plug-ins hold roughly 4% of sales for the month, which is quite an achievement.

After ten months of 2019, sales amounted to over 429,250 at an average of 3.2% market share (2.0% or two-thirds for BEVs).

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – October 2019

Most popular models

As Tesla had a slower month of deliveries, and Renault ZOE is in the transition to a new generation, the month didn't bring any spectacular results - aside from high results of PHEVs, especially in Germany.

Top 5 for the month:

