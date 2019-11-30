Plug-in hybrids entered a higher gear in Europe again, so the joint market share of BEVs/PHEVs went up to 4%.

While the Chinese and North American markets are experiencing (kind of temporary) a decrease of plug-in electric car sales, Europe moves forward with healthy growth rate.

In October, some 48,219 plug-ins were sold (up 46% year-over-year) according to EV Sales Blog, which notes also that PHEVs increased 75% almost matching BEVs, which increased 26%.

More sales reports

europe countries bev market share q3 2019 European Countries Listed By BEV Car Market Share In Q1-Q3 2019
europe countries plugin market share q3 2019 European Countries By Plug-In Car Market Share In Q1-Q3 2019
passenger plugin ev sales europe q3 2019 Passenger Plug-In EV Car Sales In Europe In Q1-Q3 2019 By Country
tesla model 3 europe september 2019 Tesla Model 3 Was 11th Best-Selling Car In Europe In September 2019

Together, all plug-ins hold roughly 4% of sales for the month, which is quite an achievement.

After ten months of 2019, sales amounted to over 429,250 at an average of 3.2% market share (2.0% or two-thirds for BEVs).

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – October 2019

external_image

Most popular models

As Tesla had a slower month of deliveries, and Renault ZOE is in the transition to a new generation, the month didn't bring any spectacular results - aside from high results of PHEVs, especially in Germany.

Top 5 for the month:

external_image

Source: EV Sales Blog