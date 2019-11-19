Ever wondered about charging your Tesla (or any EV) via your home's natural gas supply? While many might never consider such a thing, there may be a case for it, at least when considering the current situation. Whether or not you "want" to do it or "approve" of doing it, we wonder if it's possible and at what cost? Can you even gain a usable amount of range over a reasonable period of time?

So, your power is out for days. You drive a Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model X — or really any other EV for that matter — and you need to charge it. Of course, you could always use a gasoline-powered generator or (if you have enough range remaining) you could head to the closest Tesla Supercharger that's still online. You could even visit a local non-Tesla fast-charger if it's actually online and working.

However, what if you planned badly and have almost no range left? What if the next closest Supercharger isn't very close? What if you just flat out don't want to charge your car with a stinky, emissions-spewing gas-powered generator?

Of course, you may be in a situation where you have to power your house with the generator, and while that isn't something you likely want to do, there are situations in which you have no other option.

Hopefully, with the advent of solar power, home battery storage solutions, vehicle-to-grid, vehicle-to-home, etc., we'll see more viable and green-friendly options in the future.

With that said, let's take a look at how this Tesla owner charged his Tesla Model 3 with a generator connected to his home's natural gas line. Keep in mind, you need to be able to actually hook up your natural gas to a compliant generator and you need to have the right "plug" to get that power to your car.

Apparently, you can get a natural gas conversion kit for some dual-fuel (gasoline/propane) generators. We'll be honest to say that we don't have enough concrete information about gas-powered generators to know if you can get a comparable conversion kit for gas-only generators. So, you'll have to do some research.

Nonetheless, if you can do your homework and pull this off, the nice part is that you don't need to rely on hitting up the gas station and keeping your generator gassed up, whether it be for your home or your car. So, if your generator is permanently "hooked up" to your home's natural gas line, that may save a ton of hassle. But will it cost you?

Check out the very brief video above. Then, let us know what you think in the comment section below. Do you have a better solution based on the circumstances?

Video Description via Rotometals on YouTube: