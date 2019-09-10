It's not a question of whether or not you can charge a Tesla, or any electric car, with a generator — or a portable unit in this particular case. It's a question of how much range you can get over a period of time, as well as how much gas you may need to burn to get add a reasonable number of miles.

This is definitely something that many hardcore EV hardcore fans will frown upon for obvious reasons. Not to mention it's SO LOUD.

However, if you're out in a remote area and you have no access to public charging infrastructure — or really any place to plug in whatsoever — you may consider this as a last resort.

The Fast Lane Car has been putting its Tesla Model X (Adventure X) through a series of real-world tests. Most of these tests work to compare the electric crossover to traditional SUVs. For example, they've recently tested the vehicle's towing capacity, as well as its off-road prowess.

In this latest video, TFLcar uses a portable generator to charge their Model X. It's interesting to learn how long it takes to put miles on the crossover using this method. However, even more telling is what you can (or can't) achieve with one gallon of gasoline.

Check out the video and let us know what you think in the comments.

Video Description via The Fast Lane Car on YouTube: