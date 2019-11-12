The Chinese EV lithium-ion battery market grew so far this year to over 46 GWh, and close to 51% falls on CATL. BYD's share over 10 months is 20%, which together is almost 71%.

Despite the YTD numbers being healthy, the past three months bring decline. Let's take a look at the details, provided by the Moneyball.

Top Chinese EV battery manufacturers by installed capacity (January-October):

CATL - 23.58 GWh (up 65%)

BYD - 9.23 GWh (up 12%)

Guoxuan - 2.37 GWh (up 43%)

Lishen - 1.27 GWh (down 1%)

CALB - 1.12 GWh (up 307%)

EVE - 1.04 GWh (up 41%)

Farasis - 0.73 GWh (down 51%)

CENAT - 0.60 GWh (up 74%)

Great Power - 0.60 GWh (up 60%)

BAK - 0.56 GWh (down 47%)

Over ten months of 2019, some 46.38 GWh of batteries were deployed in New Energy Vehicles, which is 38% more than a year ago:

Passenger cars - 33.61 GWh (up 55%)

Buses - 9.39 GWh (down 8%)

SPV (other) - 3.39 GWh (up 19%)

Sadly, October was the third month of a year-over-year decline of battery deployment (4.07 GWh, down 31%), highly-related to an electric vehicle sales drop.

If nothing changes, the growth of 2019 will be mostly wasted.