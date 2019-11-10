All-electric Peugeot e-Expert is scheduled for the second half of 2020. To be followed by Peugeot e-Boxer.
Peugeot followed Citroën and Opel/Vauxhall (all part of PSA Group) outlining electrification plans of all its vans by the end of 2021.
Similar to other PSA brands, Peugeot will use the EMP2 multi-energy platform and two battery options for its mid-size and large vans:
- 50 kWh battery for up to 200 km (124 miles) of WLTP range
- 75 kWh battery for up to 300 km (186 miles) of WLTP range
First, in the second half of 2020, the French brand will introduce Peugeot e-Expert (an equivalent of Citroën Jumpy and Opel Vivaro-e / Vauxhall Vivaro-e mid-size vans).
Then the large all-electric van Peugeot e-Boxer (an equivalent of Citroën Jumper) will join the lineup.
We must note that over the years Peugeot already offered small vans - Peugeot Partner Electric, which is expected to be replaced with a new generation.
ALL-NEW PEUGEOT e-EXPERT: THE EXPERT IN ELECTRIC
Thursday, 7 November 2019
- The e-EXPERT shares identical loadspace volume to the internal combustion versions of the EXPERT van
- The e-EXPERT will join the fully electric e-Boxer van, e-2008 SUV and e-208, alongside a growing range of plug-in hybrid models
- To find out more, www.business.peugeot.co.uk/range/our-vans/
With the PEUGEOT e-EXPERT, PEUGEOT is increasingly committed to electrifying its models to achieve its ambition of a 100% electrified LCV range by 2021.
The PEUGEOT e-EXPERT variant will be further confirmation of PEUGEOT’s LCV leadership in a market which is experiencing increased legislation and the implementation of ultra low emission zones in key cities, with the potential of only allowing zero emission vehicles in the future.
Two levels of range (124 miles and 186 miles WLTP), will allow customers to select a vehicle which suits their daily driving needs with the majority of professionals commuting less than 186 miles a day
Users will be able to choose between two battery sizes:
By remaining faithful to the PEUGEOT brand's concept of ‘The Power of Choice’, the PEUGEOT e-EXPERT has kept the muscular style of the internal combustion versions whilst maintaining the same loadspace volumes.
The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT will be launched in the second half of 2020 and will carry on the undisputed success of the PEUGEOT EXPERT since its launch in 2016 with more than 170,000 units sold globally; It will also strengthen PEUGEOT’s LCV leadership in Europe and add another electrified model to the PEUGEOT range, alongside the Electric, e-Boxer, e-208, e-2008, 3008 HYBRID4, 508 HYBRID and 508 SW HYBRID.