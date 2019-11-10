Peugeot followed Citroën and Opel/Vauxhall (all part of PSA Group) outlining electrification plans of all its vans by the end of 2021.

Similar to other PSA brands, Peugeot will use the EMP2 multi-energy platform and two battery options for its mid-size and large vans:

50 kWh battery for up to 200 km (124 miles) of WLTP range

75 kWh battery for up to 300 km (186 miles) of WLTP range

First, in the second half of 2020, the French brand will introduce Peugeot e-Expert (an equivalent of Citroën Jumpy and Opel Vivaro-e / Vauxhall Vivaro-e mid-size vans).

Then the large all-electric van Peugeot e-Boxer (an equivalent of Citroën Jumper) will join the lineup.

"By remaining faithful to the PEUGEOT brand's concept of ‘The Power of Choice’, the PEUGEOT e-EXPERT has kept the muscular style of the internal combustion versions whilst maintaining the same loadspace volumes. The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT will be launched in the second half of 2020 and will carry on the undisputed success of the PEUGEOT EXPERT since its launch in 2016 with more than 170,000 units sold globally; It will also strengthen PEUGEOT’s LCV leadership in Europe and add another electrified model to the PEUGEOT range, alongside the Electric, e-Boxer, e-208, e-2008, 3008 HYBRID4, 508 HYBRID and 508 SW HYBRID."

We must note that over the years Peugeot already offered small vans - Peugeot Partner Electric, which is expected to be replaced with a new generation.